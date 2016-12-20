Don’t forget to immunize your teens… shots are not completed when your kids are toddlers

There are specific guidelines for vaccines for your teenagers as established by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Center for Disease Control (CDC). Director for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Jane Wernsman says they offer the Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) or tetanus-diphtheria (Td) booster, Meningococcal (MCV), Human papillomavirus (HPV), Influenza, Hepatitis B, Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and Hepatitis A at their facility on Linden Street in Cape. She tells KZIM KSIM several of these require the main shot followed by a booster. Most of these are required to enter school however the one you do not want to miss is for meningitis…

However, the HPV vaccine is not required to enter school but is recommended…

HPV is recommended for boys and girls aged 9 and up with 2 doses if done before the age of 15. To inquire about immunizations and payment methods call 335-7846. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.