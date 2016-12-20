On Monday, December 19th, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a revised plat for a Habitat for Humanity subdivision. Only Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn dissented, making the vote 6-1. Executive director of the local chapter, Al Stoverink tells KZIM KSIM how they responded to concerns of residents in the area.

Their next step is to receive approval from the state on tax credit allocations, and get the land donation closed on the property. Construction is slated to start summer, 2017.