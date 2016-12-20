IL State Rep. Lang Pushes for School Bus Seat Belt Legislation

After a recent Chattanooga school bus crash killed six children, Illinois State Representative Lou Lang wants to draft a plan for statewide legislation requiring seat belts in new Illinois buses. Lang tells KZIM KSIM he’s been pushing the controversial piece for many years because kids should be kept safe as possible going to and from school.

Six other states have laws requiring seat belts on school buses. U.S. Senator-elect Tammy Duckworth is also pushing for seat belt legislation.