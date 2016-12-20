Incoming State Rep Robbed During Carjacking

An incoming state representative from St. Louis is shaken but unharmed after being the victim of a carjacking and robbery. The crime happened Monday night in St. Louis. Bruce Franks Jr. says the attackers took his cellphones and a personal handgun. Police say Franks was robbed in the parking lot of a restaurant and by two men, including one with a gun. No arrests have been made. Franks is a Democrat who will take office in January in the Missouri House. He won after a do-over election that followed his challenge of the results of the August Democratic primary.