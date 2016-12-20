Man’s SUV Hits Firefighter, Charged with DWI

A St. Louis man is facing drunk-driving charges for an accident in which a firefighter was struck on Interstate 55 while responding to an accident. Police say 42-year-old Bryan Kreitler was intoxicated when the accident happened Friday in the midst of freezing drizzle that caused hundreds of accidents across the St. Louis region. Police say fire crews parked a pumper truck at an angle on the highway to protect firefighters as they worked with victims of a wreck. An SUV struck the firefighter as he was getting out of the truck. He suffered a concussion. Kreitler is charged with driving while intoxicated as a prior offender. He does not have a listed attorney.