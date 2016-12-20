Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Retiring in 2017

Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Bret Johnson is retiring. Johnson on Tuesday announced plans to retire on February 1st after three decades with the patrol. Governor Jay Nixon nominated him in February 2015, and he took office in May that year. His departure will come shortly after Nixon’s predecessor assumes office January 9th. Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens will be responsible for appointing the patrol’s next overseer. Nixon praised his previous work in responding to the deadly 2011 tornado that struck Joplin. As superintendent, Johnson created a recruitment division aimed at encouraging youths to join the patrol.