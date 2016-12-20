Paducah’s New Recycling Drop-Off Location

The City of Paducah has a new recycling drop-off location next to Freedom Waste Service’s new transfer station at 400 State Street in Paducah. They are open weekdays from 7AM to 3:30PM and Saturday from 8AM until noon. Drop off is free to the general public, and you can place your recyclables in one of the large blue containers: separate cardboard into its marked bin, and other items into single stream bins. They accept pasteboard, newspapers, magazines, junk mail, phone books, hardback and paperback books, office paper, tin, steel, aluminum cans, and plastic containers. They do not accept electronics, batteries, household hazardous waste, refrigerators, freezers, tires, or glass. The temporary recycling location at 920 Burnett Street will close on January 31, 2017.