What are your favorite holiday foods?

With Christmas upon us, this week we asked our personalities to tell us about their favorite holiday eats and treats.

Here’s what our crew had to say. Let us know what your favorites are in the comments down below.

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

The only way I get my favorite holiday foods is if I make them myself so I do!!!

I have a secret recipe for homemade caramel that makes people want to buy it! And my almond Christmas cookies have to be hidden in an undisclosed location for safety to last until Christmas! Other than sweets – but let’s face it – it’s all about the sweets – I love my sour cream and garlic mashed potatoes. Also I am not sure why I put my candy canes on the tree because I slowly smuggle them off and eat them all before Christmas Eve. People – make a ham or turkey please. Nobody wants goose for Christmas!

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

The food is a big reason why the Holidays are special to me! I have heard that most Americans gain around 5 pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas. I think I have already met my quota! I am a sucker for sweets, especially home made pies. Pecan Pie and Coconut Creme Pie are two of my favorites. But a tradition in my family is having ham for every Christmas. Ham with a sweet honey glaze. It started because our neighbor always gives us a ham for Christmas. Thanks to him, eating ham on Christmas is our tradition. What makes it special are the memories with family, year after year.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

I’m all about a big pile of ham and turkey during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter as it’s pretty much the only time my family serves it. Serve it up with some cream style corn, baked beans, green beans, peas, mashed potatoes, and you better be ready to ward off any other foxes at the dinner table from getting your deviled eggs.

I’m a bit of an oddball in my family in that I always have a big glass of milk with my meal that also goes well with dessert which I always conned my grandmother into making me some warm pumpkin pie, and on rare occasions without crust. It’s just so much better with just a spoon!

