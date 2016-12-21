Benton man charged after allegedly trying to blow up Boomland

Southeast Missourian

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Benton, Missouri, man who threatened to blow up Boomland and set his car on fire Thursday. The Scott County sheriff’s Office says 39-year old Jerod Anthony Dockins was been charged with three Class A felony counts of assault and attempted assault on law-enforcement officers, making a terrorist threat and resisting arrest. A Class A felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Dockins knowingly caused serious physical injury to sheriff’s deputy James Britton when he set his 2014 Jeep Cherokee on fire. Britton suffered smoke inhalation. He also tried to cause a serious injury to Sheriff Rick Walter and deputy Tim Hill, who were nearby when Dockins set the Jeep on fire. He threatened to cause a life-threatening explosion by setting his vehicle afire and frightened 10 or more people at Boomland. Hill noted in a probable-cause statement filed in the case Dockins suffered burns and was taken to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Dockins still was in the hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office representative.