Cape County Circuit Court Est. 1st Transportation District

In October, MidAmerica Hotels petitioned the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court to establish a taxing district at their property: The intersection of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55. This is the location of Cape Girardeau’s anticipated SportsPlex, slated to open in Spring 2017. The court approved the district on Friday, December 16th, but the SportsPlex site has been deeded to the city as of Monday night. City manager Scott Meyer tells KZIM KSIM about the property.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/MEYER-12-21.wav

Building the road itself, grading, curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage and lighting improvements are expected to cost over $9 million. The district holds about 83 acres, and hopes to add a hotel, convenience store, and restaurants in the future.