Church Destroyed by Fire, Days Before Christmas.

Members of a baptist church near Hannibal are left without a home after a fire destroyed the church. Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church: the blaze totally engulfed the brick structure, burning it to the ground. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and the cause is under investigation. Pastor Jack Emmite told the Hannibal Courier-Post that everything appeared normal when he left the building about 2 p.m. But not long after that, flames were shooting out of the building. Eventually, the roof and exterior walls collapsed. The church was originally built at the site in the 1870s.