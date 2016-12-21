Eugene Field Elementary Earns ‘Lighthouse’ Status from Franklin Covey

The teaching methods used by Eugene Field Elementary School in Poplar Bluff are based around the “7 habits of highly effective people” book, written by Dr. Stephen Covey, which classifies them as a Leader in Me School. They have achieved “lighthouse status”, and interventionist Jessica Thurston tells KZIM KSIM they have accomplished this through goal-setting, data tracking, leadership roles, self-led conferences, and community events.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/THURSTON-12-21.wav

Eugene Field joins only a dozen other Missouri schools meeting the benchmark. They also received a $75,000 grant from Franklin Covey’s I Am A Leader Foundation in 2013.