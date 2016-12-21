Man Clinging to Truck Killed on Missouri Freeway

Authorities say a man clung to the hood of a tractor-trailer for miles on a St. Louis-area freeway before being hit by another semi rig while running in and out of traffic. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s unclear why 20-year-old Darryl Boyle of O’Fallon, Missouri, was walking on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis on Tuesday evening or why he climbed onto the tractor-trailer. Doyle died at a hospital shortly after being hit in a westbound lane near Jonesburg. Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum says that after slowing traffic to a crawl, Boyle grabbed the side mirror of an eastbound tractor-trailer, and climbed onto the hood. Doyle rode atop for miles before jumping off and was fatally hit by another semi rig as authorities converged on him.