MoDOT crews inadvertently damage part of road near Jackson roundabout

The Missouri Department of Transportation damaged part of the road construction near Jackson’s new roundabout while trying to redesign it, but the damage is scheduled to be repaired next week. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said Tuesday crews tried to remove the raised separating island in the middle of the road near the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department just north of the roundabout. Instead of having the raised portion the roadway will be striped instead. But the raised island couldn’t be removed easily by road crews. They will have to wait because cold weather has made the repairs unfeasible.