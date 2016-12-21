My Team Triumph Hosts 3rd Annual 5k, 10k, or 1 Mile Walk/Run

The Southeast Missouri chapter of My Team Triumph will be holding their 3rd Annual Resolution walk or run event at 10 AM on January 1st. No matter your age or ability level, meet at the Arena Park 4H building to run or walk a 5k, 10k or 1 mile. President of My Team Triumph’s southeast Missouri chapter, Debbie Leoni tells KZIM KSIM how you can start out 2017 on the right foot!

To pre-register, go to www.myteamtriumph.com and click on the Southeast Missouri chapter. You can also sign up at the Arena Park 4H Building from noon to 4PM December 31st, or the morning of.