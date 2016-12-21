Robinson Case Accepted by MO Supreme Court

The Missouri Supreme Court has accepted Sikeston 48-year-old David Robinson’s case after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2001 for the shooting of Sheila Box on August 5th 2000. Another man had confessed to the murder, and two witnesses who testified against Robinson withdrew their testimonies. He’s been bidding to overturn the conviction for 14 years but had been denied each time. A full briefing on the case is expected in the coming weeks. A preliminary summons of habeas corpus was issued on Tuesday, December 20th requesting the state file a response by January 24th.