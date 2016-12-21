The 5 year plan in Sikeston is to stick to the basics with dreams for the future…

December 5th Sikeston city council members and leaders met to accept the 5-year capital improvement plan. Having been submitted in mid-November the plan identified $7.7 million in municipal needs for the coming fiscal year. Of that amount $6.4 million would go to infrastructure improvements. City Manager JD Douglass tells KZIM KSIM $827,000 will go to parks and recreation needs, $445,000 for health and safety needs, and $65,000 for general operations. And in the long term…

Douglass says they will prioritize all projects. He says they have to look to future growth of the city and plan on drawing more businesses and long term residents to the area. And you can only do that when you offer a great quality of life. For more information or contact information go to the Sikeston city website.