Wednesday, December 21st, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Daniel Rapp, a math teacher in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, who assigned a sexually inappropriate homework assignment.

School superintendent Michael Sheppard was made aware of the assignment only after parents complained about the lewd algebra problem the children had to solve.

The problem read, “Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?”

Sheppard says Rapp was issued a written reprimand and also revealed the teacher had a similar reprimand in his file.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ron Sorn, 34, who was arrested after he went into a gentleman’s club bathroom to take a selfie with his handgun, but it accidentally went off and shot through the women’s restroom next door.

Sorn tried to run after the gun went off, but officers in the area stopped him.

He was arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of Xanax, and possession of marijuana less than two grams.

He was taken off to jail.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Tehesha Parsons, 37, who was arrested for DUI after she tried to disrobe in front of the deputy who was questioning her.

Parsons caused an accident at a Florida gas station, then repeatedly tried to peel off her clothes off while she was being interviewed by a deputy.

The deputy had Parsons provide a breath sample that revealed she was more than three times the the legal limit.

While she was being booked, Parsons told a deputy she was, “pregnant and drunk.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Shane Fryer, 31, a Pennsylvania constable, who was charged with selling crystal methamphetamine to an undercover informant.

Now a northeastern Pennsylvania prosecutor wants to remove Fryer from his office as constable, because his job “requires ethical conduct and the trust of the public.”

Fryer, who sold the crystal methamphetamine to an undercover informant, has been in office since January 2014 and his term is believed to last through 2020.