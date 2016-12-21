Woman tried to run over man with her SUV

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Cape Girardeau woman who tried to hit a man with her car. They charged 31-year old Rebecca Marie Martin with first-degree domestic assault and felony property damage. Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. She was not in custody Tuesday. The man said he was being followed by Martin, his former romantic partner, while he was driving about 8 p.m. Oct. 29. A probable-cause statement says he decided to get out of his car and confront her at the intersection of Henry and Louis streets. Martin drove her sport-utility vehicle at a high rate of speed, striking the driver’s side of his vehicle after he jumped over the hood of the car. He believes she was trying to run over him. The man estimated the damage to his vehicle was about $2,000. Two witnesses were outside near the intersection and said Martin was trying to run the man over.