16-year-old certified as adult, charged with murder

The 16-year-old suspected of shooting 31-year old Willie Brown Jr., of Cape Girardeau, on Sept. 7 has been certified as an adult and charged with murder. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mortez Zanell Cleaves of Cape Girardeau with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday. Judge Scott Lipke signed for certification of Cleaves as an adult Tuesday. Cleaves’ bond was set at $500,000 cash only. He was in custody Wednesday in the Cape Girardeau County Jail, although the major case squad earlier said he was originally arrested out of state. During the investigation, major-case squad investigators talked to two unnamed witnesses and 23-year old Tyyeema S. Cleaves, of Cape Girardeau. The first witness says Mortez Cleaves admitted shooting Brown six times. Tyyeema Cleaves said she set up a drug deal with Brown to purchase Xanax pills. The plan was for Cleaves to rob Brown after the transaction. Mortez Cleaves was waiting in the bushes at Hanover and Bloomfield streets when Tyyeema Cleaves said she heard shots as she was walking home. Police found Brown lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center and died a short time later. Tyyeema Cleaves was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.