A Sikeston church is celebrating the Christ child with a skit and a service. And you are invited

Members of all ages at the Fellowship Baptist Church of Sikeston invite to check out their hard work in preparation for the birth of Christ! Marketing Manager, Dan Dowty tells KZIM KSIM 30-plus people are involved in the cast and choir in this modern day story of how Christmas “went down”…

The church is located at 1801 Ables Road in Sikeston. Doors open at 9:15 Christmas morning with the service at 10. All are welcome.