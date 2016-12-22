On Wednesday night, a horse pulling a carriage ran into the Missouri River in St. Charles. According to officials, the horse’s handler was dismantling the carriage from the horse when he ran off. He went through a parking lot, hit several vehicles, and ran into the icy water. The 2,000 pound horse had to be pulled out by a wrecker and multiple emergency crews, considering its size. No one was injured, but he horse died after being engulfed in the cold water.