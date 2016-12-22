Feeling blue over the holidays? You are not alone but not at as high of a risk as rumored

Sadness… isolation… depression… There are a lot people suffering from more than one of these symptoms, along with other addictions. This time of year is allegedly more stressful and rumored to have the highest statistics for suicide. Program Manager for Integrated treatment of co-occurring disorders at the Community Counseling Center, Rick Strait tells KZIM KSIM that’s is not necessarily true.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reports that the suicide rate is, in fact, the lowest in December. The rate peaks in the spring and the fall. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for Americans, with more than 36,000 people taking their own lives every year. Strait says to offer a kind word when you notice someone struggling. Though reasons vary, suicide often makes sense to those who attempt it. If you need it – the hotline locally is 800-356-5395.