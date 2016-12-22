Jackson City Repeals Sections of City Code to Loosen Liquor Sales

On Monday, December 19th, the Jackson Board of Aldermen repealed Section 5-31 of the city code which limited the number of liquor licenses any company could have to 3 licenses. The city Attorney for Jackson, Tom Ludwig tells KZIM KSIM the section is now obsolete, because unlike the past, we now have many convenience stores that carry liquor.

They also repealed section 5-32 which limited the number of liquor licenses that could be issued per 1000 customers.