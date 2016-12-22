Package thieves in Sikeston

The Sikeston DPS is reporting several thefts of packages meant for delivery within the city. A witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number of the suspect. Investigators have made an arrest of an Oran couple. Their names are not being released pending formal charges. Investigators have recovered some of the stolen packages. If you are expecting a package and believe it may have been stolen contact (573)471-6200 or your local police. Here are some tips regarding package deliveries.

Pick it up at your local post office. Use security cameras and lighting if available. Use signature confirmation. Leave special delivery instructions. Deliver to your workplace. Use UPS My Choice and FedEx Delivery Manager. Redirect your package to a neighbor or relative.