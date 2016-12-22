Rep. Smith Hosts Healthcare Roundtable in Cape Girardeau

At a healthcare roundtable in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, December 21st U.S. Representative Jason Smith predicted the Affordable Care Act to be “gutted” and replaced with piecemeal legislation. As doctors and healthcare providers gave their opinions and experiences under Obamacare, discussion was fixed on the high cost of health care. Testimonials included that costs are being driven up by federal regulations, higher deductibles make it hard on consumers, and that coverage limits consumers to a small network of providers. Doctors used to provide charity care before the federal government intervened. Many attendees said given consumers don’t know what services cost, providing information would benefit them. They also said that if consumers were given lower copays, they would be more driven to take care of themselves. It should be avoided for insurance companies to make health care decisions for consumers based upon their treatment and care.