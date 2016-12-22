Road work 12/22/16

*** I-55 to be reduced for bridge work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs to the Interstate 57 overpass bridge at exit 66. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

*** Highway 72 in Bollinger County reduced for drainage repairs

Highway 72 in Bollinger County between Route O and the Bollinger County line will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas.