Shooting Victim Dies after Dropped Off at Hospital

A man who was fatally shot in the northern part of St. Louis County has died after being dropped off at a hospital. The victim was identified Wednesday as 28-year-old, German Sanders, of Ferguson. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the Castle Point neighborhood. Officers who responded to calls about shots being fired found no suspects or victim at the scene. Police say Sanders arrived at the hospital shortly afterward and was pronounced dead there. Investigators determined that he had been driven to the hospital from the area where the shooting had been reported. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No other details were immediately released.