Thursday, December 22nd, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Irish politician Aengus Ó Snodaigh, whose important speech was interrupted by his own singing necktie.

Ó Snodaigh was addressing members of parliament on the issue of workers exposed to asbestos, when his festive neck tie started playing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ and ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Bewildered parliamentarians looked around to see where the music was coming from.

The festive red tie, complete with a cartoon Santa Claus, has a new owner after Ó Snodaigh gave it away.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Eugene Reems, 49, a Staten Island, New York man who was claiming workman’s comp and got caught teaching kickboxing.

In 2007 Reems claimed to have been injured while working as a lineman for Verizon and collected more than $37,000 in workers’ compensation benefits.

In 2012 Reems’ wife and cousin opened CKO Kickboxing and Reems began working there.

Reems plead guilty to petit larceny after he was captured on surveillance video doing kicking and punching moves.

Reems has agreed to pay $37,500 in restitution and forfeited any future workers’ compensation benefits.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jacob Matthew Allemon, a 23-year-old Uber driver in Detroit who stabbed a passenger multiple times because he felt the man disrespected his vehicle.

Police said the victim and his wife had requested an Uber for a ride home from a holiday party, and Allemon accepted the request.

When the victim tapped on the window to alert Allemon that they were entering the vehicle, he allegedly felt his vehicle was disrespected by the tapping.

Allemon and the victim started arguing and Allemon stabbed the man in his chest, back, and face.

Allemon was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with the intent to do great bodily harm.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Isaac Geiger, 41, who learned dressing up like Santa won’t keep you out of jail if you’re planning on selling drugs.

Florida Deputies responded to a call of drug activity.

Police saw Geiger standing at the driver’s side door of a U-Haul rental truck in the parking lot wearing a red and white Santa Claus outfit.

When police approached Geiger ran, but tripped over his Santa pants and fell.

The Bad Santa then refused to comply to police orders and continued to resist police for some time.

Once they did get him restrained Santa’s toy bag contained a variety of drugs.

Geiger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and resisting arrest.