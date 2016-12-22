Zonta Club Establishes Scholarship through Southeast Missouri State University

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau’s gift of $1,000 as a restricted scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. It will be awarded to a non-traditional female student with a 2.5 GPA going into her junior year. Director of Development at Southeast and a member of Zonta, Amanda Lincoln tells KZIM KSIM that the foundation is honored that the Zonta Club has chosen to raise funds for the worthy cause.

A scholarship committee composed of a Zonta member and two University representatives will select the recipient.