16-year-old to stand trial as adult in Independence killing

16-year-old Tyrell Young has been certified to stand trial as an adult in a deadly shooting outside a Walgreens store in Independence. On Friday he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in the death of James Hill. His bond is set at $300,000, and no attorney is listed for Young in online court records. Witnesses told police that Young and another person stole a cell phone and purse during an armed robbery of three people in September. Court records say Hill then chased after Young in an attempt to get the purse back and that Young shot him in the chest. Young and another juvenile suspect ran from the scene. Young was taken into custody after a standoff. The crime was captured on surveillance video.