Deputies seek man suspected of hitting 2 people with wrench

A police reports is claiming an Advance man hit his ex-girlfriend and his brother with a ratchet wrench during a domestic dispute Dec. 10. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 22-year old Malachi D. Knight, with two counts of second-degree assault, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree misdemeanor property damage. Sheriff Rick Walter says Knight was at large Thursday, and Scott County deputies were searching for him. His bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. A probable-cause statement says the female victim said Knight punched her and kneed her in the face on the evening of Dec. 10 in Benton. Knight threw the victim’s phone onto Highway 77. Knight then hit her in the left side of her head with a wrench. The victim had swelling to her forehead, the left side of her face, and a laceration. Knight’s brother attempted to stop him from hitting the female, but Knight struck him in the head with a wrench causing a cut to the back of his head. A witness said Knight pushed a 5- or 6-year-old child to the floor as he entered the house. The witness said the child was uninjured, but the witness was worried about the five other children, ages 5 months to 10 years, who were in the house. Knight had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.