Friday, December 23rd, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A group of models in England, who took six hours to report a dead body, because they wanted to finish photo shoot.

Brothers Andrew and Sean Geaney, photographer Owen Birrell, plus five models went into an abandoned warehouse for a shoot.

The group of models stumbled onto the body of Declan Noonan, 27, who had hanged himself.

That didn’t deter the models.

They spent six hours doing a fashion shoot and even went for a pizza before contacting police.

The brothers told the authorities, “In all due respect, we only had that time on that day to get stuff done. We didn’t have any other free time. With all due respect, it (the body) wasn’t going anywhere.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Twin brothers, Kenny and Lenny Stewart, who were caught stealing 180 bars of soap from a New Jersey supermarket.

Immediately upon leaving the store, they were knocked to the ground when they ran into a trash can.

The brothers then jumped up and ran into a shopping cart.

Their string of bad luck continued as they turned a corner, the twins came face to face with a police officer who was investigating an accident in the parking lot.

The twins were arrested on shoplifting charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Darren Pickrem, 56, who took $623 from a pair of vending machines while dressed as Chewbacca.

Pickrem, a former employee of a Florida vending machine company, dressed up in a Chewbacca costume and stole money from a pair of kiosks he previously maintained.

Pickrem was “terminated” by the vending company two months ago.

Although he knew enough to wear a disguise, Pickrem inexplicably allowed cameras to get a shot of his face as he entered the building containing the vending machines.

The Star Wars enthusiast was arrested on charges of Grand Theft.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Two thieves in Poway, California, who were caught stealing power tools after one of them dropped his cellphone at the scene of the crime.

In a 90-second window on Black Friday, the two thieves grabbed 15 chainsaws and trimmers from a Home Depot.

However, on the way out, one of the crooks dropped a cellphone.

Deputies traced the phone to a man in Riverside County and arrested two people.

Deputies hope to make a third arrest from the surveillance video.

Detectives say the thieves could be connected to part of a bigger crime spree that has victimized business owners as far away as Nevada.