Incoming Missouri lawmaker sues police for excessive force

Nonprofit law group ArchCity Defenders announced a federal civil rights lawsuit Friday on behalf of incoming House member Democrat Bruce Franks. It claims that police used excessive force and assaulted Franks during a protest in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley in 2014. The St. Louis County counselor says he hasn’t yet seen the lawsuit. Franks says he was trying to calm tensions during a protest over the shooting of black 18-year-old Antonio Martin by a Berkeley police officer. Franks was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, but charges were later dropped.