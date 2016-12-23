Man charged after officer says he was dragged several feet by car

Southeast Missourian

A man dragged a Cape Girardeau police officer from the driver’s-side window of a Pontiac in an attempt to escape a traffic stop. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged 19-year old Austin Tyler Burton, of Cape Girardeau with assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting lawful detention. The prosecuting attorney’s office filed a warrant and Burton was in Cape Girardeau County Jail on Thursday, with his bond set at $25,000 cash only. Burton had posted a $20,000 bond Nov. 28 on a second-degree domestic assault charge, also in Cape Girardeau. A probable-cause statement says Officer Kyle Evans stopped Burton about 11 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Kmart parking lot on Independence Street because the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving did not have a rear license plate. The car was registered to a Scott City man. When Evans approached, he smelled marijuana. Evans asked Burton to exit the vehicle repeatedly placed his left hand on Burton’s shoulder in “an attempt to remove him”. Burton quickly put the car in drive and drove with Evans’ arm inside the vehicle. Evans was dragged by the vehicle briefly and then fled causing a chase throughout a portion of town. Police located the Grand Prix in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street, with a .22-caliber handgun, a bottle containing nine Xanax pills and a black bandanna that had a strong odor of marijuana.