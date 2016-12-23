Missouri baby focus of missing-person alert found safe

Authorities say a 5-month-old girl reported missing in suburban St. Louis after someone took off with the minivan she was in has been found safe. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Eden Brooke Hawthorne had been last seen Monday night in the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van at a Church’s Chicken in Normandy. Police issued a missing-person alert Thursday, though authorities say the girl was dropped off to someone in a nearby city perhaps two days earlier. It’s unclear why police issued the alert Thursday or when the girl was reported missing. Police had said the mother rode to the restaurant with the baby and four other people. The mother and a man went inside the restaurant, and the minivan left with the baby inside.