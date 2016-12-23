Southeast Missouri State University Upgrades

Electrical updates are being done to Dearmont Hall over Christmas break at Southeast Missouri State University, but that’s not the only thing in store for the campus in terms of construction. The 50 year old Grauel Building at Southeast Missouri State University is slated to undergo major renovations after the campus resumes classes in January. After the removal of asbestos materials, restrooms will be added on the third floor, classrooms and office space will be updated throughout the building, and a computer printing station will be installed for student use. It’s slated to reopen for the Fall 2017 semester. As for Dearmont, students in its B-wing lost power and were relocated at the beginning of the semester, so electrical upgrades will be equipped to handle a larger load of plugged in material. Though Cheney Hall’s northwest side was propped up by piers in October, school officials are still planning a future for the hall, which was built in 1939. The university has no plans to demolish the structure.