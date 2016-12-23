St. Francis Healthcare System Appoints New CIO

St Francis Healthcare System just named Jason Ewing as their Chief Information Officer, or CIO. Director of marketing at the Healthcare System, Felicia Blanton tells KZIM KSIM he has a strong background in managing information system projects, especially related to healthcare.

With the Affordable Care Act’s recent push for electronic medical record updates, many hospitals have had to make the switch to a more efficient system which allows patients more viewability of their own records. I’m Lindsey Grojean for our nation your station KZIM KSIM.