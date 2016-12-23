(photos from Mt. Vernon Police)

Two men are behind bars after running from police in Mt. Vernon. On December 20, at around 10 p.m., an officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 21st and Conger. The driver was found to have a suspended Illinois driver’s license, and as police detained him, his two passengers fled. 23-year old Chalar Taylor struck an officer in the process. Officers chased him and 23-year old Kyler Smith briefly and both were taken into custody. Both were found to have been in possession of handguns stolen in previous Mt. Vernon burglaries. Smith was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. Taylor was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and felony resisting arrest. Both are in the Jefferson County Justice Center awaiting a bond hearing.