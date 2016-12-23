Viral story puts spotlight on downtown Cape restaurant

Southeast Missourian

The story is presumably fake. But a Cape Girardeau restaurant still is raking in publicity from a locally viral post that claims Will Ferrell ate downtown and loved the food. A story from “entertainment website” www.16wmpo.com claims Ferrell was traveling through Cape Girardeau when his rental car broke down. Some locals stopped to help, took him to Stevie’s Steakburger on Broadway and then sent him on his way. Later, on a radio program, the website said, Ferrell praised the restaurant and Cape for its hospitality. The website contains a disclaimer stating it is an entertainment website featuring mostly satirical content. But the 372 “shares” the story received on Facebook page suggests many perceived the story to be true. The restaurant was not involved in the story’s creation, but they are enjoying the publicity it has brought.