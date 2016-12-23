Youth mentor from St. Louis charged with statutory sodomy

Twenty-four-year-old Quentin Doss was charged Thursday with four first-degree statutory sodomy counts. He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond, and no attorney is listed for him in online court records. The probable cause statement says sexual acts involving someone under the age of 14 occurred from November 2015 through this month. St. Louis County police said in a news release that Doss mentored children in the Children Alive and Learning Leadership program at the Bentwood Townhomes Recreation Center for the past five years. Investigators don’t believe any of the alleged acts occurred at the center. Only one alleged victim has come forward. But police are urging anyone else with information to come forward.