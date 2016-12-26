Buchanan County Donates Land for National Guard Expansion

Buchanan County plans to donate 40 acres of land to allow the National Guard to expand its camp and training facilities. The St. Joseph News-Press reports Buchanan County Commissioners have been working with the Guard for more than a year on the donation. The land is near Interstate 29 and west of U.S. Highway 169 north, next to Andrew County. Commissioner Dan Hausman says the donation could lead to economic development and new jobs if more Guard members come to the area. The contract includes a clause giving the land back to the county if the guard isn’t able to obtain funding to develop the property after 10 years. The land will be officially donated during a ceremony Thursday.