Kentucky: Drop-Off Your Christmas Tree for Fish Habitat!

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be offering Christmas tree pickup after the holiday season ends! Schedule a special Wednesday pick up between January 11th and February 22nd by calling 573-339-6351. Cost is $5. You can also have it hauled for free if you take it to the collection area in the southeast corner of Arena Park. Public Works will also accept a reasonable amount of extra holiday trash according to the schedule between December 27th and January 6th. Just put extra bags beside the cart. If you have any questions, call 573-339-6351.