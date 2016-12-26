Kentucky: Drop-Off Your Christmas Tree for Fish Habitat!

If you’re looking to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holidays, The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says you can donate it to be used for a fish habitat. The agency uses numerous trees each year to sink for the fish. They must be natural and free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland, or any other decor. You can view drop off locations for the Western Fisheries District of Kentucky on our website at KZIMKSIM.com, and can donate until January 15th.

Western Fisheries District Drop-Off Locations

Ballard County: Ballard County Wildlife Management Area 864 Wildlife Lodge Road, LaCenter, KY 42056

McCracken County: West Kentucky Wildlife Management Area 10535 Ogden Landing Road, Kevil, KY 42053