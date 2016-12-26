Shots Fired at House on Malone Ave in Sikeston Christmas Morning

On Christmas morning, shots were fired as a party let out in Sikeston. A 32-year-old man from Cape Girardeau was left in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to St. Francis Medical Center, was transferred to St. Louis Hospital, and his outcome is uncertain. Several subjects ran from the scene before the Department of Public Safety could set up a perimeter around the area. The SEMO Major Case Squad worked most of Christmas Day on investigations into the incident. Sikeston DPS is asking for your help and if you have any information, call them at 573-471-4711.