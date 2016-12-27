Barricaded Suicidal Sikeston Subject in Custody

On Monday evening, the 26th, Sikeston DPS officers responded to the 200 block of Dye Street in reference to a barricaded suicidal subject. When they first arrived, they made contact with the family members, who told officers they heard gunshots coming from the bedroom where the man was. Officers contacted a special operations group. Sergeant John Broom tells KZIM KSIM they heard additional gunshots while negotiators were on their way.

He was transported to a local medical facility where he was given a mental evaluation. He is in custody at this time.