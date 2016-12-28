2 Aaron’s Rental Thieves on the Run, Wanted by Murphysboro PD
Two criminals have torn down the front doors of Aaron’s Rental on Niemann Lane in Murphysboro. On December 18th at midnight, they made off with 3 large flat screens as well as one of the front doors. Surveillance video captured the suspects using chains to rip the doors off of the building with their light-colored Toyota Highlander. They are wanted by police. If you have any information, call the Murphysboro Police at 618-684-5244. You may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crimestoppers at 618-687-2677for a possible reward in exchange for information.