Armed Trucker Charged with Making Terrorist Threat.

Prosecutors in Platte County charged 25-year-old trucker Khurshed Haydarov of Philadelphia with making a terrorist threat following a disturbance last Friday along Interstate 29 north of Kansas City. Haydarov required a Russian interpreter during a court appearance Tuesday. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Haydarov’s behalf and scheduled a Jan. 3 hearing to decide whether his $100,000 bond can be reduced. Haydarov remained jailed Wednesday. Authorities shut down the freeway for several hours after witnesses reported seeing a man pointing a gun from the cab of a tractor-trailer parked at a rest stop. Haydarov later surrendered.