Charleston Man Charged with 7 Counts, Firearm and Drugs Involved

On December 22nd, Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a possible stealing incident that occurred. They located 33 year old suspect Teco Vanshawn Woods from Charleston at the Shell DMart on William Street. Controlled substances were found in his possession, and Sergeant Adam Glueck tells KZIM KSIM he was charged with several crimes.

He was also charged with a seventh count of a class D felony of unlawful use of a weapon. Woods was transported to the Cape Police Department jail, then to the sheriff’s office.