EPA Begins Radiation Testing Near Bridgeton Homes

Radiation testing is underway around homes in a St. Louis County neighborhood not far from a Superfund site at a landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency began screening for radiation on Tuesday in the Spanish Village neighborhood of Bridgeton. A couple from the neighborhood filed a suit in November, claiming they were exposed to nuclear dust. The neighborhood is near Bridgeton Landfill and West Lake Landfill. Cold War-era nuclear waste was illegally dumped there in the 1970s. Making matters worse, an underground fire burned in recent years just a few hundred feet away at the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill. Both landfills are owned by Republic Services, which is spending millions to both contain the fire and to reduce a significant odor.